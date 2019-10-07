10 WWE Superstars who beat cancer

The fight isn't done unless you say it's done

Cancer is one of the most dreadful diseases that are out there, engulfing the happiness of hundreds of families every year. In humanity’s battle against the horrors of this C-word, some prevail while some are forced to succumb. But they all one thing in common – they fight back like a champion.

Over the years, WWE have constantly advocated awareness about the disease. From supporting humble causes that help children suffering from pediatric cancer to recognizing those who battled against breast cancer, WWE help a lot of cancer patients via charity.

In the long history of this company, there have been several WWE Superstars who suffered from cancer. These men and women never backed down from fighting against one of the most difficult opponents of their lives and ultimately, emerged as heroes.

Today we take a look at ten such WWE Superstars who inspired thousands of fans with their spirit in the face of a monster.

#10. Bret Hart

Bret Hart is arguably the best heel in the history of WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has battled some of the biggest Superstars during his time with the company. But his toughest battle was against cancer.

Back in 2016, the retired Canadian Superstar was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Although his doctors found an irregularly high level of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) almost three years ago, no one suspected danger until late-2015.

In January 2016, Hart took to Facebook to announce that he is battling against cancer. He never felt any of the symptoms previously and once the disease was diagnosed, he had moments of doubts about his future.

“I never felt anything. I had no symptoms at all. It was a mystery to me that there was anything wrong. ‘Devastating’ is a good word for how I felt when I received the diagnosis. I was terrified about what the future might hold. It was a hard thing to accept.”

But one of the Greatest of All Time was nowhere near giving up. He underwent successful surgery in March 2016. Luckily, the cancer cells were removed before they spread to other parts of his body. Following that, Hart was under a strict physical examination for the next three months after which he was declared cancer-free.

