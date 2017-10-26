10 WWE Superstars who couldn't live up to the hype

If WWE is going to try and push you to the top of the mountain then you better make sure that you live up to the hype.

by Josh Coulson Top 5 / Top 10 26 Oct 2017, 17:43 IST

Great Khali inside the Elimination Chamber

A lot of people in wrestling claim that they knew when certain Superstars were going to defy the odds and make a name for themselves. From Paul Heyman's claims that he always saw something in CM Punk, to countless peers citing that they always knew Steve Austin was going to be big.

That's extremely easy to do. What doesn't get bragged about quite as often is people believing certain wrestlers were going straight to the top only to wind up falling at one of the first hurdles. They had all the backing and/or hype in the world but they just couldn't make it work.

To be fair, that happens in pretty much every single sport -- athletes being labelled as the next Lionel Messi or Michael Jordan. Well, it happens pretty often in WWE too. Here are ten Superstars who simply couldn't live up to the hype.

#10 Matt Morgan

Matt Morgan

Matt Morgan looked very promising when he first arrived on the scene in WWE. Seven feet tall and over 300 pounds, his look, size and frame fit perfectly with what Vince McMahon viewed as the ideal man to build a roster around.

WWE didn't start Morgan off in the shallow end either. He was brought on to the main roster from developmental in order to side with Brock Lesnar towards the end of 2003. Lesnar was one of the biggest stars in the company at the time.

A few months later, Lesnar left and WWE were at a loss for what to do with Morgan. He disappeared from TV for a while and when he returned it was with a stuttering gimmick. As you can imagine that didn't really work out and Morgan was released in July of 2005.