×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

10 WWE Superstars who suffered legitimate injuries in 2018

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.32K   //    01 Jan 2019, 03:26 IST

There have been a number of legitimate injuries throughout 2018
There have been a number of legitimate injuries throughout 2018

Wrestlers come into the business knowing that injuries are part of the programme, this means that at least once in every WWE star's career they will be sidelined for an undermined amount of time and often forced to undergo surgery.

The past 12 months have been brutal for WWE with some of their biggest names being sidelined for much of the year with legitimate injuries that have forced them to undergo surgery and then face lengthy stints in rehab.

Whilst the likes of Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns have also been sidelined this year, Owens was written off WWE TV to undergo surgery for an injury that had been bugging him for a long time, which is why he had surgery on both of his knees, whilst Roman Reigns departed WWE back in October when it was revealed that he was struggling with Leukemia.

#10. Erick Rowan

Erick Rowan's injury forced him to drop his Tag Team Championships
Erick Rowan's injury forced him to drop his Tag Team Championships

Erick Rowan has had quite the career in WWE so far, but the former Wyatt Family member was only able to hit the ground running as one half of The Bludgeon Brothers a few months ago when he won the Smackdown Tag Team Championships alongside Luke Harper.

Rowan and Harper lifted the Championships for the first time at WrestleMania 34, which marked Rowan's first main roster Championship but after a number of defenses at both Extreme Rules and SummerSlam, the duo lost a no-disqualification rematch to The New Day on SmackDown Live.

It was later revealed that this was by design because Rowan had suffered a torn right bicep which left him unable to compete and he would need immediate surgery. The former Champion was then given a timeline of around eight months on the sidelines so he's now expected to make his return to the company in time for WrestleMania 35.


1 / 10 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Sami Zayn Becky Lynch
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
5 WWE Superstars who have suffered legitimate injury this...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who were hurt badly in a match
RELATED STORY
5 Legitimate Contenders For WWE Superstar of the Year
RELATED STORY
5 current female wrestlers in WWE who are sidelined with...
RELATED STORY
3 Most Horrific Injuries Suffered by the Shield
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Superstars who may never get the push they deserve
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Superstars who might retire in 2019
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars with most matches in 2018
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who had a great 2018
RELATED STORY
6 Superstars who relinquished their title due to injury...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us