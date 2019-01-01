10 WWE Superstars who suffered legitimate injuries in 2018

There have been a number of legitimate injuries throughout 2018

Wrestlers come into the business knowing that injuries are part of the programme, this means that at least once in every WWE star's career they will be sidelined for an undermined amount of time and often forced to undergo surgery.

The past 12 months have been brutal for WWE with some of their biggest names being sidelined for much of the year with legitimate injuries that have forced them to undergo surgery and then face lengthy stints in rehab.

Whilst the likes of Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns have also been sidelined this year, Owens was written off WWE TV to undergo surgery for an injury that had been bugging him for a long time, which is why he had surgery on both of his knees, whilst Roman Reigns departed WWE back in October when it was revealed that he was struggling with Leukemia.

#10. Erick Rowan

Erick Rowan's injury forced him to drop his Tag Team Championships

Erick Rowan has had quite the career in WWE so far, but the former Wyatt Family member was only able to hit the ground running as one half of The Bludgeon Brothers a few months ago when he won the Smackdown Tag Team Championships alongside Luke Harper.

Rowan and Harper lifted the Championships for the first time at WrestleMania 34, which marked Rowan's first main roster Championship but after a number of defenses at both Extreme Rules and SummerSlam, the duo lost a no-disqualification rematch to The New Day on SmackDown Live.

It was later revealed that this was by design because Rowan had suffered a torn right bicep which left him unable to compete and he would need immediate surgery. The former Champion was then given a timeline of around eight months on the sidelines so he's now expected to make his return to the company in time for WrestleMania 35.

