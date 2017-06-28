10 WWE Superstars who were put over by The Undertaker

The Undertaker has done the honours for a number of Superstars.

by Akash Cillanki 28 Jun 2017

The Undertaker has helped to establish some of WWE’s biggest stars

In the world of professional wrestling, there are very few sure-fire ways to get over. You never know if what you’re going to try is going to connect well with the audience and what works well in a particular town might just flop in another. Just ask Bayley. But, one of those sure-fire ways is to get put over by an established name.

And, they don't come more established than The Undertaker. An epic encounter with The Deadman could very well be the catalyst to get you well and truly over with the fans, and as you would expect, there have been a number of WWE Superstars who have benefited from The Deadman’s generosity over the years.

Being a believer in the old ways of the business, Taker has always been willing to do the right thing and has put a lot of different names over throughout his career. Some have gone on to greatness while others have faded away into obscurity. Today, we are here to remember those names.

So, without any further ado, here is our list of 10 WWE Superstars who were put over by The Undertaker:

#10 Vladimir Kozlov

When Vladimir Kozlov came in as yet another generic foreign monster, the WWE was keen on pushing him hard and fast. So, they did the logical thing and put him in an angle with The Undertaker. The Deadman played by the rules and lost clean to Kozlov.

The Russian, though, didn’t do capitalise on his push and eventually slid down the card and out of the company. Nowadays, he’s more remembered for terrible comedy segments rather than defeating The Phenom.

