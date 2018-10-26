5 WWE Superstars who might succeed in 2019

These superstars could receive a major push in 2019

Another year speaks to a fresh start for the WWE with numerous Superstars trusting that they will head towards more noteworthy achievements. With each passing year, there are various entertainers who advantage from a push to the best and proceed to have the most significant run in the company. Then again, you have a few Superstars who all of a sudden turn into an idea in retrospect as they battle to duplicate past progress.

Obviously, that is not by any stretch of the imagination up to the Superstars since Vince McMahon is making major decisions all things considered, as he keeps on figuring out who gets pushed to the bleeding edge. We are already aware that the wrestling business can be absolutely eccentric as we have seen numerous stars made out of nowhere, while different names seemed to vanish in the mid-card.

Be that as it may, in light of the different bits of gossip around the web, and in addition the continuous bearing of these Superstars, we have decided how 2019 will happen for numerous WWE Superstars.

All expectations could end up being false since nothing is at any point ensured with regards to the WWE, obviously, it's all the more intriguing to theorize early. With 2019 coming up, a few fans will trust that WWE will make new stars and push others to the level of success that they deserve.

Obviously, that implies that different Superstars would need to assume a lower priority with the end goal to propel the professions of their colleagues. Here are 10 WWE stars who will flourish in 2019.

#5 Finn Balor

Finn Balor

Finn Balor did not particularly have a very bad year but he wasn't booked as adequately as he should have. He hasn't had a flourishing career on the main roster so far. He has been booked as an upper mid-card wrestler for most of his time in WWE. 2019 might just be the year for Finn Balor.

Based on Balor's popularity among fans, WWE will look to capitalize on the Demon's success to cause some stir in the market. WWE might try a different approach to push Finn Balor at the top of the pinnacle.

WWE could possibly try to create more distinction between The Demon Balor and Finn Balor and use him as a main event player in 2019. Finn Balor is talented, eccentric and is capable of pulling breathtaking sequences.

