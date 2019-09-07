10 WWE Superstars you didn't know are currently injured

Which Superstars are injured and you didn't even know?

WWE has an extremely large roster spanning across multiple brands. There's RAW, SmackDown Live, NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live all with an incredible array of talent across them all.

However, when you have such a large roster in the physically demanding wrestling industry you're bound to have a fairly large injury list of Superstars that have picked up knocks or full-blown injuries.

There are several Superstars we already know are injured, people like Nia Jax, Ruby Riott, Mickie James and Bobby Lashley who have all had public injury announcements and have undergone major surgery!

However, with such a large roster, there are several more Superstars than we'd think and there's actually an extensive list of Superstars that we had no clue were injured because WWE hasn't announced it and it's all gone under the radar.

#10 Jessamyn Duke

Jessamyn Duke has been out for a while

Jessamyn Duke is one of the MMA Four Horsewomen that are in WWE, alongside Shayna Baszler, Ronda Rousey and Marina Shafir. She joined WWE roughly around the same time that Rousey signed and has been plying her trade in NXT ever since.

However, Duke hasn't been seen for roughly two months with her last television taping match being the tag-team match with Marina Shafir against Candice LeRae and Io Shirai before the Japanese Superstar's heel turn. Duke's last recorded match though, was June 27th, 2019 at a NXT house show.

Squared Circle Sirens' (Not Sports Entertainment Sirens) Casey Michael tweeted about Duke and indicated that he'd heard she was out with an injury, but did not, at this point, know what that injury was.

Hearing Jessamyn Duke is out with an undisclosed injury.



Hasn't wrestled in about two months. — Casey Michael (@ifyouseekcasey) September 6, 2019

Sean Ross Sapp's injury update for Fightful has indicated that Duke is expected to return to action soon!

This will be great news for WWE as I truly believe the end goal is to have the Four Horsewomen (Becky Lynch, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks) against the Four MMA Horsewomen!

