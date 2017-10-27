10 tag teams you never knew existed

We all remember The Dudley Boyz and Edge and Christian, but here are 10 teams that you likely never knew even existed.

by Josh Coulson Top 5 / Top 10 27 Oct 2017, 00:55 IST

Stone Cold and Dude Love with the Tag Team Championships

When done right, tag team wrestling can not only be incredibly entertaining, but it can steal a show. Just take a look at the recent series of matches between The New Day and The Usos. Great tag wrestling can be a hard thing to master because you not only need chemistry with your opponent, but you also need it with your partner.

The aforementioned New Day and Usos undoubtedly have chemistry between all five of them. There are countless great tag teams throughout history that have had it too. The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz. The Rock N Roll Express and The Midnight Express. The list goes on and on.

Listing off some of the best tag teams in history would be easy. What's a little trickier is casting your mind back and trying to remember some of the more forgettable pairings. Here are 10 tag teams from the archives of WWE that you probably never realised existed.

#10 Kofi Kingston and CM Punk

Kofi Kingston and CM Punk

You would be hard pushed to find two professional wrestlers who are more well-liked by the fans than Kofi Kingston and CM Punk. Did you know there was a point during the two real-life friends' careers that they tagged together?

Their on-screen partnership began when Kofi came to the aid of Punk when the former WWE Champion was attacked by the faction, Legacy, headed up by Randy Orton. Fellow Legacy members Ted Dibiase and Cody Rhodes were World Tag Team Champions at the time, titles that Kofi and Punk would later win from them.

It was a pretty short-lived tag team, hence why most fans probably don't remember it existing. Punk and Kingston held the Tag Team Titles for a little more than a month and after they lost them to The Miz and John Morrison, they returned to being singles stars.