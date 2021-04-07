10 WWE Superstars who debuted with submission wins

Most WWE debut matches involve the wrestler squashing their opponent and finishing the match with a pinfall victory. However, there have been occasions in the past where the wrestler won it via submission.

Debuting with a submission victory sends a strong message to the backstage locker room. Wrestlers incapacitating opponents so much that they can no longer continue speaks volumes about their technical acumen.

Most of the WWE wrestlers involved in the list are submission specialists and used the move as their finishing maneuver throughout their career. However, some of them dropped it later and their inclusion might surprise the readers.

Here are 10 WWE wrestlers who debuted with submission wins.

#10 Former WWE star CM Punk - Anaconda Vice

After a short career on the independent circuit, CM Punk made his televised WWE debut on the August 1, 2006, episode of ECW as a full-time in-ring talent.

Punk went toe-to-toe with veteran Justin Credible at the Hammerstein Ballroom arena. In a contest that lasted a little under five minutes, Punk made Credible tap out to his Anaconda Vice submission move.

The Anaconda Vice is an arm lock pressurizing the neck of the opponent. Punk would use it countless times in his WWE career, most notably retaining his WWE Championship in WrestleMania 28.

The Anaconda Vice - popularised by Hiroyoshi Tenzan (later CM Punk) - is another Pillow V-lock variation, this time closer to the Telephone V-Arm lock. #Wrestling. pic.twitter.com/ByEuV844qK — CWU: #StopAsianHate #SpeakingOut #BlackLivesMatter (@CatchWrestling) September 21, 2018

Punk's last WWE match came in the 2014 Royal Rumble where he was eliminated by Kane. He currently commentates at Cage Fury Fighting Championship, an MMA promotion affiliated with the UFC.

#9 Former WWE star Tazz - Tazmission

Tazz makes Cody pass out to his Tazmission submission move in AEW

Before embarking on his commentary career, Tazz was nicknamed the 'Human Suplex Machine' for his variety of suplex moves. After a six-year stint in NWA, he made his WWE debut in the 2000 Royal Rumble against Kurt Angle.

The Olympic gold medallist suffered his first loss in WWE after passing out to the Tazmission. The move in question is a powerful rear-naked chokehold to cut the oxygen supply to the opponent's face.

Tazz's WWE career, however, was cut short due to numerous injuries. His last in-ring match as a WWE wrestler came in the form of a win over Jerry Lawler at the 2006 ECW One Night Stand.

Tazz is currently on the broadcast team for AEW.

