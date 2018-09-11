Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
10 WWE wrestlers you didn't remember were WWE Champion

Paul Benson
ANALYST
11 Sep 2018

Bray Wyatt as WWE Champion

The WWE Championship came into existence as the WWWF Championship back in April 1963. 55 years later and 50 men have reigned as WWE Champion. However, not all are as revered or as well remembered as it's greatest title holders such as Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels and John Cena.

In fact, many WWE Champions are lost to history such was the brevity or insignificance of their title runs.

This slideshow counts down 10 reigns which you may not know about.

#10 Rob Van Dam

Rob Van Dam wins the WWE Championship in a historic moment lost to history

The man most famous for his two-year ECW World Television Championship run actually won a great number of titles in WWE as well, including the big one.

RVD finally won the WWE Championship years after most observers expected him to, when he defeated John Cena in an unforgettable bout at ECW One Night Stand 2006, before an incredibly partisan crowd.

However, the reign was terminated just a few weeks later when RVD was stopped by police for possession of Marijuana and other pills. RVD was later found not guilty of all charges, but the negative publicity gave WWE no choice but to truncate his reign and he lost the title to Edge in a triple threat match also involving Cena on Raw.

RVD then alternated between featured performer and also ran for the remainder of his WWE run.

RVD, strangely is rarely mentioned on WWE television these days and is not as revered as he should be. He has faded into obscurity and his famous title victory is largely lost to history.


I am a trained journalist with a BA Hons degree from UCLAN. I have a passion for the medium and currently produce content for a number of websites. I predominantly write about Football, Wrestling and MMA.
