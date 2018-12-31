10 Youngest Superstars in WWE right now

Age is very well just a number

In the world of professional wrestling or "sports entertainment", there are more than a selected few of wrestlers that began their WWE career when they were just teenagers. WWE veterans like Daniel Bryan began wrestling as young as the age of 16. Brock Lesnar broke the record in 2002 when he became the youngest person to hold the WWE Championship at just 25 years old. Even though many youngsters are still competing in the WWE Performance Centre and WWE NXT, they are yet to make an impact on the main roster.

There is no specific age required to start out as a pro wrestler. Most superstars began their careers at 16 or 18 years old. Former Divas Champion and current Smackdown Live GM Paige had her first wrestling match when she was just thirteen. As more wrestlers make it to WWE, they look to make their mark in the biggest pro wrestling company in the world.

The following is a list of the youngest male and female wrestlers in WWE (as of 30 December 2018) and it only consists of Superstars on the main roster—mainly Raw, Smackdown Live and 205 Live. Wrestlers who share the same age are ranked according to the order of their birth.

#10. Sasha Banks - 26 years old

It's Boss time!

Former Raw Women's Champion Sasha Banks is one of the most talented but underrated superstars in the WWE right now. She signed with the WWE in 2012 and was sent to NXT where she captured the NXT Women's Championship. Banks quickly established herself as one of the most popular performers and was heavily cheered by fans even when she played a heel.

Banks has gone on to make history in the WWE on several occasions. Her match against Bayley at TakeOver: Respect in 2015 was the first women's match to ever headline a TakeOver event, and she was also involved in the first-ever women's Iron Man match in WWE history.

At Hell in a Cell in 2016, she and Charlotte Flair became the first women to main event a WWE PPV and they were first female superstars to compete in a Hell in a Cell match. She is a four-time Raw Women's Champion.

