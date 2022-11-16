11 Current WWE Superstars who are considered to be free agents 

WWE has an annual draft to ensure that their superstars are placed on a certain roster. Performers are then categorized as either RAW or SmackDown talent, which usually means that they are only allowed to perform on that specific brand.

Superstars who miss the draft automatically become free agents and can return on any brand. However, there are several loopholes that allow champions to appear on all three WWE brands as well.

Since the current situation surrounding Naomi and Sasha Banks is unknown, they haven't been included in the list, but if they are still contracted to WWE then they would be considered free agents as well.

#11. Logan Paul

Logan Paul only signed with WWE earlier this year and made himself an official part of the roster. He has defeated The Miz at SummerSlam and came up short to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

Paul has appeared on both RAW and SmackDown in his short time with the company and since it's unclear who he will feud with when he makes his return, it's likely that he will remain a free agent until then. The YouTube star suffered a torn ACL back at Crown Jewel and it's currently unclear how long he will be sidelined for.

#10. Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has appeared on RAW and SmackDown over the past year. It seems that The Beast will move to whichever brand his opponent is connected to. The former world champion hasn't been drafted to a specific brand and often goes on hiatus for several months before picking up a new rivalry.

Being a free agent makes sense with Lesnar's persona on WWE TV since it's hard to imagine that there is an authority figure who could tell The Beast that he wasn't allowed to head to another brand if he wanted to.

#9/8/7. Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL are the current Women's Tag Team Champions, any woman who holds one of the title belts is allowed to then appear on all three WWE brands. This was one of the loopholes that came with the Championships since there aren't tag team belts on both main roster brands and the women from SmackDown and RAW should have an equal chance to compete.

Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky are allowed to move to any brand to defend the titles and it appears that by default and given the fact that she is also part of the group, Bayley is also allowed to as well.

#6. Mustafa Ali

It's unclear what the circumstances surrounding Mustafa Ali are at the moment, but Ali is a RAW Superstar. He appeared on the show this past week and will also appear on SmackDown when he competes in the World Cup.

Since Triple H's takeover, it appears that the brand split has been reduced to more of a guideline than a rule and at the moment Ali is taking full advantage of the fact that he appears to be a wild card and could go on to compete against Gunther.

#5/4. Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa

The Bloodline has been able to appear on both main roster brands for some time, whilst it makes sense for The Usos and Roman Reigns as champions, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa have been taken for the ride.

The duo have been able to appear without the rest of The Bloodline, since Sikoa wrestled Matt Riddle a few weeks ago after he got in the face of his brothers. Sikoa appears to be looking to make a name for himself by picking up his own Championship and Sami is there as the Honorary Uce which means that he has to back up The Bloodline.

#3/2. The Usos

As noted, The Usos have the power to appear on any WWE brand because they currently hold both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The titles were unified earlier this year when they were able to defeat RK-Bro and have since been forced to defend their titles on both brands.

The Usos recently became the longest reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE history when they surpassed The New Day's record and at the moment it doesn't appear as though there is anyone in the company who can halt their reign.

#1. Roman Reigns

Of course, The Tribal Chief can go where he wants and show up when he wants. Next month Roman Reigns will have gone three years without being pinned in a WWE ring and has brushed aside every challenger for his championships.

The reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion holds both the SmackDown and RAW world titles, which is why he can appear on either brand. He has also taken on challengers from both brands and makes appearances alongside The Bloodline when needed in order to continue their storylines.

Do you know any other WWE Superstars who could be considered free agents? Have your say in the comments section below...

