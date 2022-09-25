11 Current WWE Women who are surprisingly best friends 

WWE headlines are mostly made up of negative stories about wrestlers who have had altercations backstage or online. Relationships that don't involve engagements and marriages are rarely covered, but there are still several pairs of best friends that have been formed in the company.

While there are a number of well-known friendship groups, there are many others that have been able to slide under the radar.

The following list looks at just 11 unexpected current WWE women who have become best friends.

#11/10/9. Naomi, Sasha Banks, and Bianca Belair

Naomi, Sasha Banks, and Bianca Belair have been making history and breaking down glass ceilings in WWE for several years. While Naomi and Sasha have been missing from screens as they walked out on an episode of RAW in May, Bianca has continued to push forward in her pro wrestling career. It appears that the women have retained their close connection.

Belair spoke about their friendship as part of an interview with Ring The Belle earlier this year, where she opened up about their win at WrestleMania and just how important she felt it was.

"I love Sasha [Banks]. Everybody knows I love Sasha and I love Naomi but just for all three of us to walk out with the titles [at WrestleMania 38] and you know, be able to celebrate together, I’m for any time history can be made, especially for women so them being the first Black women’s tag team to win a title, for me to be there and be able to celebrate with them with my title as well, that’s what it’s all about."

#8/7. Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez

Being two of the strongest women on WWE's main roster could have been enough for Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez to form a lasting bond. The two women are currently on opposite brands but are destined to cross paths in the future in what would be one hell of a collision.

Despite being on different brands, it appears that the women still manage to find time to hang out together and work on their physiques in the gym. It is relatively known that Ripley's best friends in WWE are Damian Priest and Matt Riddle, but she is also close friends with Raquel.

#6/5. Natalya and Carmella

Natalya and Carmella may currently be on opposite WWE brands, but the two women have remained close friends for much of their careers. After appearing alongside one another on Total Divas and sharing the ring several times, it seems that the friendship between the duo has blossomed.

Mella and Nattie also have the fact that they are both married to a fellow WWE Superstar to bond over. Both Corey Graves and Tyson Kidd are sidelined by the company at the moment, but Graves has recently been cleared if he ever intends to step back between the ropes.

While the two women don't share many updates, their rare ones show that they remain best friends.

#4/3. Current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan and Aliyah

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce ALIYAH 3:17 @WWE_Aliyah twitter.com/RealTaylorWild… My mentor, my coach, the women that helped me start it all! My first interview in 6 years! You guys are not going to want to miss this one My mentor, my coach, the women that helped me start it all! My first interview in 6 years! You guys are not going to want to miss this one 💗 twitter.com/RealTaylorWild… Aliyah has been my best friend since 2015. She keeps her business and thoughts to herself. She works REALLY hard. I know when you guys listen to her first ever interview in 6 years with WWE, you’ll fall in love with her just like I did 🖤 twitter.com/WWE_Aliyah/sta… Aliyah has been my best friend since 2015. She keeps her business and thoughts to herself. She works REALLY hard. I know when you guys listen to her first ever interview in 6 years with WWE, you’ll fall in love with her just like I did 🖤 twitter.com/WWE_Aliyah/sta…

Aliyah was recently promoted to the main roster and now performs on SmackDown. Interestingly, her best friend Liv Morgan is the Women's Champion and it's a surprise that the company hasn't allowed the two women to work together in recent months since they are both face.

Aliyah is currently out due to an injury following a match against Damage CTRL. It's clear that at some point, the two women will share the ring or at least work together on the main roster.

If Morgan is able to get past Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules next month then she could possibly be forced to defend her title against Aliyah in the future.

#2/1. Shayna Baszler and Dakota Kai

Catch Wrestling U @CatchWrestling )



A favourite hobby of Shayna Baszler is giving housemate Dakota Kai jump scares. (volume warning A favourite hobby of Shayna Baszler is giving housemate Dakota Kai jump scares. (volume warning 🔊) https://t.co/BQHQUb9otr

Many fans believe that Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey are best friends, given their on-screen interactions, but this isn't the case. It's Baszler and Dakota Kai who are not only close friends but also live together.

The two women are often seen on YouTube streams and as part of Shayna Baszler's cooking videos. Baszler and Kai once had the best feuds in NXT, which was the making of Baszler and allowed Kai to find her feet in developmental.

Both women are now flying on the main roster, with Kai as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions whilst Baszler was recently handed a shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Are you surprised by any of these friendships? Have your say in the comments section below.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far