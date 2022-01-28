11 Superstars who won Royal Rumble in their first attempt

The Royal Rumble is one of the most entertaining bouts in professional wrestling. A victory at the eponymous contest is a prestigious feather in one's cap.

Superstars like Kane, Kofi Kingston, Goldust, and Dolph Ziggler have entered the Rumble more than anyone else. However, they've never won the event. On the other hand, several superstars have earned the ticket to WrestleMania in their first attempt.

To date, 11 superstars have achieved this feat. Our article will focus on who these 11 superstars are. Do you have any superstars in mind who can replicate this feat? Kindly share your thoughts in the comments below.

#11. Asuka won the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble

Asuka emerged victorious in the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble in 2018. She entered at #25 and eliminated three superstars in her pursuit of victory. The Bella Twins were the final two obstacles between her and WrestleMania.

The Empress of Tomorrow won by eliminating Nikki Bella. Though her victory was overshadowed by the debut of Ronda Rousey, it'll always be a moment to cherish.

#10. Shinsuke Nakamura won the Rumble in 2018

The same year Asuka triumphed in the women's edition of the Rumble, a fellow Japanese Superstar stood tall in the men's edition.

Shinsuke Nakamura entered the star-studded battle royal at #14 and outlasted stars like John Cena, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, Adam Cole, and Roman Reigns to win the contest.

He'd go on to challenge AJ Styles to replicate their classic match. However, their encounter at WrestleMania failed to reach anywhere near fans' expectations.

#9. Alberto Del Rio swept a victory in 2011

Getting an ideal debut year is a dream for all aspiring professional wrestlers. However, the debut year of Alberto Del Rio is a once-in-a-generation dominance.

He debuted in WWE roughly around the time of The Nexus. By the 2011 Royal Rumble, The Nexus was disbanded and replaced by The New Nexus, and Alberto Del Rio started reaching new heights in the promotion.

In the biggest Royal Rumble until 2018, he managed to outlast other legends to get his opportunity for WrestleMania. However, the event will be remembered not because Del Rio won it, but because Santino Marella was on the verge of winning it.

Edited by Abhinav Singh