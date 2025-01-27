11-time champ to win his first-ever Royal Rumble to 'finish his story' at WrestleMania 41? Exploring potential main event

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is just a few days away and will determine the main event of WrestleMania 41. While several big names are announced to compete, a popular babyface might pick up the win.

This year's Men's Royal Rumble Match will be one of its most unpredictable yet. Big names like Roman Reigns, John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins have already announced their entry into the 30-man match. While all of these names have a decent chance of winning the bout, Triple H may have planned a surprise winner to send the fans home happy.

Jey Uso has never won the Royal Rumble. He has consistently been in the main event scene over the last few years and recently won his first singles title when he defeated Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship. He also challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship and came incredibly close to becoming champion.

Although the OG Bloodline member couldn't capture gold at Saturday Night's Main Event, he could go on to win the Men's 'Rumble to challenge and defeat Gunther at WrestleMania 41. He helped Cody finish his story last year, so there's a high chance he will finally complete his own story this year.

While this scenario will be wholesome to witness, nothing is confirmed for now, and plans will be revealed with time.

Who else could win the Royal Rumble to headline WWE WrestleMania 41?

While Jey Uso's victory will be loved by the fan base, another star's victory might arguably mean more to the viewers. John Cena will compete in his last Royal Rumble match this year as part of his Farewell Tour before retiring at the end of the year.

Another favorite to win the match is Roman Reigns. He recently defeated Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match to gain momentum, and Paul Heyman also confronted Cody Rhodes stating Roman was coming to get his title back.

CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre also have high chances of winning the Men's 'Rumble to potentially deliver a dream match. Meanwhile, there's always the possibility of The Rock returning to challenge Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41. There are tons of possibilities, to say the least.

