12 Current WWE Superstars who once lived together

WWE Superstars work together, travel together, and more often than not, they decide to live together. Life on the road can become lonely, which is why several stars have been known to create friendship groups.

Over the years it has become a common thing for stars who are teaming together to travel together and even decide to move in together or share hotel rooms. This helps ensure that their chemistry in TV remains believable.

At present, there are a number of duos who have lived together in the past, and several who still live together at present.

#12/11. WWE Superstar Xia Li and NXT star Erica Yan

Xia Li is a newcomer to the main roster but has already made quite the impact on SmackDown. Li debuted in order to help Naomi in her feud with Sonya Deville. but interestingly hasn't been seen in a few weeks.

The SmackDown star also hasn't been added to the Women's Royal Rumble match, which has raised questions about her current status in the company. She has been part of WWE's roster for several years and has made several friends, including NXT newcomer Erica Yan.

Li recently confirmed on Instagram that the duo were training partners, travel buddies, and even roommates. Yan made her debut on 205 Live back in November and the 25-year-old appears to have already made quite the statement in the Women's Division.

#10/9. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus were once roommates

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have crossed paths in WWE several times, it is public knowledge that the two men were once best friends.

Sheamus and McIntyre climbed the ranks in the business together, and The Scottish Warrior noted in an interview with Busted Open that there was once a time where he basically lived in Sheamus' house.

"He was there during all the good times and obviously all the bad times and I wouldn't have gotten through a lot of them without him being there for me," said McIntyre "I literally lived in his house at one point. (...) When I was fired and was still trying to find myself, I was living there and he was looking out for me. He's always been such a big brother for me."

The two men are both former world champions in the company and have been around the business for several decades.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell