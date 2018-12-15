12 last minute predictions for WWE TLC 2018

The last PPV of the year

The last PPV of the year, TLC, is upon us and already it has huge clouds hanging over it. Braun Strowman is in a race against time to appear at TLC, there were rumors of Becky Lynch not fully recovered from her concussion, and then all of a sudden Finn Balor was pulled off the show, as he is unwell.

Regardless, it is still a packed show, and WWE actually has the potential to stitch together a good show and cap off what hasn't really been a top-notch year for the company.

With the PPV almost upon us, it's time to make some last minute predictions for the PPV.

#1 WWE Mixed Match Challenge final

Two of the unlikeliest of the pairs have actually made it to the final

If there is something which has suffered from the recent spate of injuries, it has to be this tournament. Braun had to leave, and then even Finn Balor had to leave, among others. What it does is that it leaves two of the unlikeliest of pairs in the finals.

If you add to it the stipulation that the winners enter the Royal Rumble at #30, then it just means that the excitement for the winner also thrown out of the window, because neither of the four are expected to win the Royal Rumble by any means.

It just turns the tournament into a bit of a flop, as it has just fizzled out badly.

Prediction: It could be R-Truth and Carmella. With Carmella coming in at 30, WWE might try to push the same angle as her winning the Money in the Bank. They can't really do much with Jinder and Alicia either way.

#2 Cedric Alexander vs Buddy Murphy

It could be one amazing match to follow

The cruiserweights have really been able to put on a show lately whenever they've got a chance. Even on the latest SmackDown edition when Mustafa Ali appeared in a match against Daniel Bryan, he impressed one and all by his crazy moves.

The match between Murphy and Cedric is going to be a treat to watch (although it might end up on the pre-show). Murphy has just recently got hold of the title, so it might make sense to let him continue with it for a while.

Prediction: Murphy beats Cedric Alexander.

