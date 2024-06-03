12-time champion to betray his close real-life friend and turn heel? Exploring potential twist on WWE RAW

There has been several matches advertised and storylines built up for the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW which will air live from Hershey, Pennsylvania. However, fans could also witness a shocking betrayal on the show, which has the potential to wrap the entire arena in melancholy. A 12-time champion may backstab his close friend and end a decade-long alliance in WWE.

The New Day will lock horns with the Authors of Pain in tag team action on the upcoming edition of RAW. During this match, Xavier Woods could turn against Kofi Kingston, leaving the WWE Universe in a frenzy. There have been teases on previous episodes of RAW where Karrion Kross was seen dropping some gospel on The New Day members. He tried to persuade Woods into leaving his faction and turning on Kofi.

Trending

Therefore, the Karrior Kross Effect, a fan theory that suggested Kross causes a character transformation with stars he has interacted with, could soon have a similar influence on Xavier Woods. While the prospect of it happening is plausible, the possibility of the 37-year-old star betraying his best friend and ending his decade-long friendship with Kofi Kingstone is low.

Xavier is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE, as he is a 4-time RAW Tag Team Champion and a 7-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion, along with holding the NXT Tag Team Championship once. His bond with The New Day is unparalleled and therefore it is unlikely to break anytime soon, despite Karrion Kross' unwavering efforts.

Expand Tweet

WWE may be cooking a long term feud for The New Day on RAW

The New Day is one of the most decorated factions in the history of WWE. However, it appears as if Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been wandering directionless on the roster. From what has been unfolding on the red brand lately, it looks like WWE has been cooking up some huge plans to redeem The New Day.

Karrion Kross has been trying to sow the seeds of dissension between Kofi and Wood as he has been trying to manipulate the latter. The Stamford-based promotion is seemingly planning a long-term feud between The New Day and The Final Testament on Monday Night RAW.

Although Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods would square off against Authors of Pain on the upcoming edition of the show, this rivalry could stretch for a few months. This could eventually lead to Kofi and Xavier getting over the heel faction and gaining much-needed momentum.

They could redeem themselves in their feud with The Final Testament before once again getting back into the World Tag Team Championship picture. However, this time, The New Day could turn heel and go after the titles, which has the potential to unravel a new facet to the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback