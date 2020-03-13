12-time Champion says WWE is going overboard with returning Superstars

Goldberg, John Cena, and Edge are all set to play major roles at WrestleMania 36

Hardcore legend and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently sat down with The Wrestling Inc Daily and discussed a bunch of topics.

Foley touched upon fellow WWE Hall of Famer Edge's return to the company and had some interesting things to say about the same.

He stated that WWE is overdoing returns but hinted that he is okay with the feud between Edge and Randy Orton. The former WWE Champion went as far as saying that Edge vs Orton could be the match of the night at WrestleMania 36.

"I think WWE may be pushing it with the returning Superstars, but Edge and Randy Orton is gonna captivate the audience. We get to see Randy doing what he does best and I think it's gonna challenge for Match of the Night."

WWE is doing all it can to make this WrestleMania a star-studded affair, with the likes of Goldberg, John Cena, and Edge all set to be featured in marquee matches at The Show of Shows.

Goldberg will take on Roman Reigns with the Universal title on the line, while Cena will wrestle The Fiend. The match between Edge and Orton hasn't been made official yet but is bound to be scheduled sometime in the next few weeks as WrestleMania is less than a month away.