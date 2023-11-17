12-time champion to turn heel after 448 days when he returns on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

WWE SmackDown has been offering spectacular episodes lately, but could another twist occur soon when a former world champion returns and turns heel?

Sheamus has been one of the most valuable stars of the blue brand over the last few years. However, he has not wrestled since he competed against Edge, now known as Adam Copeland, on the August 24 episode of WWE SmackDown. He could very well bring a significant change to his on-screen character upon his return.

He is rumored to return on the November 24 edition of the blue brand. He could unexpectedly turn heel to shock his fans in attendance. There are several things that can be done. He can cut a heel promo, assault his teammates from The Brawling Brutes, or perhaps assault some superstar like Kevin Owens or Carlito.

This is nowhere near confirmed and is just speculation for now. However, the Stamford-based company could realistically book something like this to thrill the fan base.

WWE SmackDown could feature several great matches at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023

A lot has been happening on WWE SmackDown lately. Several must-see matches may transpire at the upcoming Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event.

After a heated assault on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, a Women's WarGames Match looks to be the plan, featuring the team of Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and a mystery partner against Damage CTRL's Bayley, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Asuka. The star-studded battle could steal the show on November 25.

Kevin Owens has been having intriguing confrontations with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory over the last few weeks. He could battle one of the two stars, or perhaps both of them, in a handicapped tag team match at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

LA Knight has been keen to challenge Roman Reigns once again after coming short at Crown Jewel 2023. If the rivalry is to continue, he could face Jimmy Uso or Solo Sikoa at the upcoming premium live event. Stars like AJ Styles and Sheamus may also make a surprise comeback and have a match in the big premium live event in Chicago.

