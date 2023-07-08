12-time champion to turn heel and feud against Rey Mysterio after WWE SmackDown loss? Exploring the possibility 

Friday Night SmackDown can be even more interesting as Rey Mysterio can be booked in a spectacular feud. This week on the blue brand, Sheamus lost his United States Championship opportunity against Austin Theory. Sheamus' loss has led to questions about what is next for him.

While there are many directions the 45-year-old could go in, watching him turn heel would be a great event. Sheamus could turn heel and attack Mysterio, leading to a rivalry. With LA Knight and Austin Theory rumored to face each other, a feud between Sheamus and Mysterio could work.

While the rivalry between the duo will be iconic to watch, it can also lead to a clash between The Brawling Brutes and Latino World Order. If this happens, watching the two wrestling styles go up against each other would be a treat to the eye for every wrestling fan.

Despite this being speculative, it is an interesting segment WWE can explore. Along with the intriguing story of The Bloodline, a feud between The Brawling Brutes and LWO will help make SmackDown even more exciting.

Rey Mysterio was recently called 'one of the greatest by a wrestling legend

The contributions of Rey Mysterio to WWE and wrestling, in general, remain unparalleled. Despite being small, he beat all the odds to become one of the biggest names in the wrestling world. His stature in wrestling was further solidified by his induction into the Hall of Fame this year.

While fans calling Mysterio an all-time great is common now, WWE legend Bret Hart recently spoke along similar lines. In an interview, he lauded Mysterio, saying he wished he could have been in the ring.

"I’ll say this like one of the greatest, maybe the greatest wrestlers of all time that people don’t often forget about or don’t recognize. Rey Mysterio is maybe one of the greatest. I wish I could have had one match with Rey Mysterio just to be in the ring with him. He’s one of my favorites and is always a class act. Very few wrestlers have the respect that I have for Rey Mysterio," Hart said.

It is indeed heartwarming to see a legend like Bret Hart hold Mysterio in such high regard. While Mysterio and Hart were a part of the WCW roster, they never collided with each other in the ring.

