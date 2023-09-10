12-time WWE champion to crash championship celebration on RAW? Gunther may be in serious trouble!

WWE Superstar Gunther has been the Intercontinental Champion for over 454 days, breaking Honky Tonk Man’s record less than a week ago. This record has been broken after 35 years.

On the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, The Ring General’s magnificent feat will be celebrated. The Intercontinental Champion took to social media to make the announcement, but it seems that a former WWE Champion has certain complaints.

Sheamus responded to the social media announcement by saying that he never received an invitation. If history is evidence, title and record-breaking celebrations are met with interferences from former or future rivals.

In The Ring General’s case, his celebration could be in jeopardy if Sheamus decides to pay him a visit in the ring. It can act as the segue needed to build a future match between the two Superstars, especially considering that the two rivals have already faced-off in two critically acclaimed matches.

Their first match was at Clash at the Castle where The Ring General successfully defended the title. Their second bout was a triple threat match which included Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39 Night 2.

WWE Veteran reveals his choice for dethroning Gunther

There are several Superstars on the roster who may be perfect to dethrone The Ring General, such as Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and even Jey Uso! However, there’s a special superstar who has been proving his worth every passing week on the red brand.

WWE Veteran Dutch Mantell revealed that Chad Gable is the best choice, according to him, to dethrone the current Intercontinental Champion.

"I don't mind him getting beaten but I think Chad, it might last a week or two weeks but I think that would hurt Gunther more than it would help Chad because Gunther will need to come back and take that title back, believe me."

Chad Gable’s performance against The Ring General has grabbed the WWE Universe’s attention. Fans are rallying behind the idea of pushing babyface Gable to become the next Intercontinental Champion!

Do you think Chad Gable should receive another shot at the Intercontinental Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.