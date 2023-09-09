Gunther losing to one WWE star would hurt him badly, according to veteran (Exclusive)

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther's reputation as the champion would be badly hurt if he lost to Chad Gable, according to veteran Dutch Mantell.

The Ring General has already surpassed numerous wrestling legends, with his current longest-ever WWE IC Championship reign. However, Gable is the only star who has come close to beating the Imperium leader. The duo recently had a hard-fought bout, with the title on the line. Even though Gunther came out victorious, the Alpha Academy member showed great strength and resolve, in the loss.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Dutch Mantell talked about why it would hurt Gunther if he lost the title to Gable. The veteran said that he doesn't mind the Alpha Academy member dethroning The Ring General. However, he believes that the latter would need to go after the title again.

"I don't mind him getting beaten but I think Chad, it might last a week or two weeks but I think that would hurt Gunther more than it would help Chad because Gunther will need to come back and take that title back, believe me." [11:02 - 11:17]

Mantell further discussed the reason why he believes a babyface like Chad Gable shouldn't win. He said that fans would always want to see someone like that winning all of their matches.

"I think babyface is always better chasing than getting. You see what I mean. I'm just following old booking psychology so when he gets it, okay now he's got it. People will come to see babyface win, they won't come to see him lose." [11:47 - 12:18]

You can check out the whole video below:

Vince Russo believes WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes going after Gunther for the title isn't a bad idea

In an episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that he wouldn't mind a storyline where Cody Rhodes would win the WWE Intercontinental Championship from Gunther, but the veteran also believes that there is no point in that storyline, if The American Nightmare is going after Roman Reigns for the title.

"I don't think it's a bad idea. I really don't. But, if Cody's going towards Roman, then I don't see what the point of him winning the Intercontinental Title is because he's just gonna have to lose it."

Fans want Chad Gable to keep going after Gunther, and dethrone him, to become the next WWE Intercontinental Champion. It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for the star.

Do you think 'Master' Gable should go after The Ring General again? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please give credit to Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any of the quotes from the first half of this article.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.