"I don't think it's a bad idea" - Wrestling veteran names popular babyface who could challenge Gunther next (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about a new challenger for Gunther after this week's episode of RAW.

The Ring General had a successful title defense this Monday Night as he vanquished Chad Gable in singles combat. It was not an easy fight for the champ as he had to deal with Master Gable's technical prowess and agility. However, Gunther ensured that he took down his challenger and continued his historic run.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo discussed the possibility of Cody Rhodes challenging for the Intercontinental Championship. He claimed that it would be a good matchup. However, the former writer felt that if WWE had Cody penned in to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, then there was no way he would win the prestigious title.

"I don't think it's a bad idea. I really don't. But, if Cody's going towards Roman, then I don't see what the point of him winning the Intercontinental Title is because he's just gonna have to lose it." [15:37 - 15:50]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

Gunther is on the verge of making history

With this win on Monday Night RAW over Gable, Gunther has almost ensured that he will become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history.

This record is currently held by wrestling legend The Honky Tonk Man. He held the title for 453 days back in the late 80s before being defeated by The Ultimate Warrior at SummerSlam 1988.

Expand Tweet

Gunther is now at 451 days and is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of the Modern Era. With the successful title defense on RAW, he has ensured that he surpasses Honky Tonk Man's reign, a record that was unbroken for 35 years.

Who do you think should be the next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena