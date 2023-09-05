We got another great episode of WWE RAW tonight after Payback. We got some great matches while The Judgment Day scouted out two potential members.

The Viking Raiders def. Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle

Ricochet def. Shinsuke Nakamura via DQ

Shayna Baszler def. Zoey Stark

Raquel Rodriguez def. Chelsea Green

JD McDonagh def. Sami Zayn

Gunther def. Chad Gable to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Jey Uso kicked off RAW and said that he had reached a breaking point with The Bloodline. He said that he wanted to quit, but Cody brought him back and helped him relocate to RAW.

Sami Zayn came out and said that not everyone would appreciate Jey being there but added that he was really happy that Jey was out of The Bloodline. He congratulated Jey before they shared a handshake and a hug.

WWE RAW Results (September 4, 2023): Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle vs. The Viking Raiders

All four men ran at each other, and the match kicked off with a brawl. Drew got a spinebuster of Ivar before Erik came in and hit him with a superkick. Drew sent the Vikings out of the ring and tossed Riddle over the ropes for a big assisted dive.

Drew and Riddle were in control before Erik distracted McIntyre to stop him from hitting the Claymore. Kofi Kingston interfered and accidentally took out Riddle before The Vikings sent Riddle through a table and pinned him.

Result: The Viking Raiders def. Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle

Grade: B+

Seth Rollins was out next and made fun of John Cena before calling himself the host of Monday Night RAW. He then talked about his title defense against Shinsuke Nakamura at Payback and said that he wanted a rematch.

Nakamura came out and said that he did not want that before the two headed for a brawl. Ricochet came out to stop it, and we headed for the following match.

Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura on RAW

Ricochet started off strong, and Nakamura fled the ring early on before they got back in the ring. Ricochet got some dropkicks and sent Nakamura into the corner before missing a dive off the top.

Nakamura came back with some kicks before getting a steel chair and attacking Ricochet with it. Seth Rollins came out to help, and a group of security guys followed him. Nakamura sent Rollins into the ring post before Ricochet chased him off with a chair of his own.

Result: Ricochet def. Shinsuke Nakamura via DQ

Grade: B-

The Judgment Day were out next, and Dominik congratulated the new tag champs Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Rhea got on the mic and said that The Bloodline had fallen, and only Judgment Day remained as the top team on WWE.

JD McDonagh came out and said that Priest didn't need the Money in the Bank briefcase before unveiling a special Judgment Day-themed purple briefcase. Sami Zayn came out next and said that he and Owens were robbed of the titles at Payback.

Sami called them "championship-stealing-t*rds," and he wanted revenge, especially on Dominik. Sami tried to challenge Dom to a match, but then JD McDonagh answered the challenge instead.

Chelsea Green was backstage, and she was starting to believe that the women's tag titles were cursed. Raquel Rodriguez showed up, and Adam Pearce offered her a match against Green later in the night.

Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark on RAW

Baszler took an early dropkick but then stomped on Zoey's arm. Stark broke out of the Kirifuda before getting a superkick. Baszler got the Kirifuda outside the ring, but Zoey managed to break out again before hitting a dive off the apron.

Zoey got some big moves in the ring but missed the Z360. Baszler got the Kirifuda once more, and Stark was almost knocked out before the referee called the match in Shayna's favor.

Result: Shayna Baszler def. Zoey Stark

Grade: B

Backstage, Balor wanted The Judgment Day to invite JD McDonagh, but the others were hesitant. Ripley said that they should watch what happens in his match tonight with Sami before making the decision.

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Chelsea Green on RAW

Green tried to run away, but Rodriguez dragged her back and took her out with a clothesline. Green came back with a crossbody from the ropes before Raquel caught her and hit the Texana Bomb for the easy win.

Result: Raquel Rodriguez def. Chelsea Green

Grade: C

Drew McIntyre was backstage and blamed Kofi Kingston for messing up their match.

The Miz was out next and said that he did not lose at Payback. He called John Cena, and it turned out to be a joke where Miz talked to an empty chair because 'we can't see' John Cena.

He asked the chair if LA Knight paid him and if they planned it before the crowd started mocking him by yelling 'Yeah.' Miz said that the match should be reconsidered before trying to shove invisible Cena out of the ring.

Miz's imaginary friend shoved him back before the A-Lister called for a rematch.

Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh on RAW

McDonagh got some chops in early on before they headed outside, and Sami slammed JD onto the announce desk. Back in the ring, Sami got a Michinoku Driver for the near fall before hitting the Exploder Suplex in the corner.

Sami was about to end the match with the Helluva Kick, but Dominik Mysterio showed up and dragged McDonagh out of the ring. Sami went out and beat Dom up before sending JD back into the ring, but another distraction from Dom allowed JD to roll him up for the win.

Result: JD McDonagh def. Sami Zayn

After the match, Sami went after Dom and was about to hit the Helluva Kick, but JD saved the North American champion. Dom ran away while Sami beat JD up and hit him with the Helluva Kick.

Grade: B

Dominik wanted to talk to Jey backstage and said that he sympathized with him. He said that there were no leaders in The Judgment Day and that the group would be happy to have him on their side.

Gunther (c) vs. Chad Gable - Intercontinental Championship Match on RAW

Gunther had the advantage early on, and Gable managed to get back with some rapid strikes, but the champ lifted him up and dumped him outside. During the break, Gunther sent Gable into the barricades before Gable tried to hit a German Suplex in the ring but failed.

Gable got a German Suplex after the break but failed to hit Chaos Theory. Gable rolled Gunther out of the corner and into Chaos Theory for a near fall. Gunther managed to get back with the powerbomb and lariat before getting the win.

Result: Gunther def. Chad Gable to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Gunther has now dethroned the Honky Tonk Man as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champ in WWE history!

Grade: B+

