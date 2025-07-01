12-time WWE tag team champions to split up citing backstage frustration before SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

WWE's biggest event of the summer is just a month away, and the feuds and storylines have started to shape up. The company is planning some huge surprises and shockers on the road to SummerSlam, and one of those could be the implosion of a legendary tag team, which might split up very soon after what happened this week on RAW.

A rumor doing the rounds suggests that fans might see the implosion of The New Day. The speculation arose after Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods lost the World Tag Team Championship on the latest episode of RAW. Their recent defeat may have dealt a huge blow to their pride, and many believe that it could give rise to tensions and conflicts between the two stars on RAW.

However, the possibility of the 12-time Tag Team Champions splitting up is very low. The New Day is one of the most decorated tag teams, and breaking it up would make its members directionless. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston may find themselves lost in the shuffle as the men's division on RAW is already stacked with several top stars.

The two superstars still have plenty to do in their heel run as a tag team. The creative team might give the duo a fresh start after failing to capitalize on the heat they received during their championship reign. Besides, breaking up a legendary faction like The New Day would erode its legacy, and it might become a forgotten stable.

Hence, the possibility of it happening is low. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the legendary tag team on RAW.

The New Day to turn babyface after their recent loss on WWE RAW?

The New Day suffered a devastating setback this week on RAW as they lost the World Tag Team Championship to The Judgment Day. Despite being heels, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston losing their gold to another heel team, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, raised a lot of eyebrows.

It gave rise to speculation that WWE may be planning a character change for Woods and Kingston. However, the chances of them turning babyface are extremely low. It has only been a few months since the two stars underwent a character transition, and another turn seems unlikely at this point.

For those unaware, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turned heel during The New Day's 10th anniversary celebration last December. Although Triple H failed to navigate their heel run since then, it does not look like WWE has any plans to revert them to babyfaces.

It will be interesting to see how things shape up for the legendary tag team now that they lost the World Tag Team Titles. Will WWE continue to fumble with The New Day, or does the creative team have fresh things in store for the duo? Only time will tell.

