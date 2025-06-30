3 Reasons why The Judgment Day won the World Tag Team titles on WWE RAW

WWE RAW after Night of Champions 2025 witnessed a massive title change as The Judgment Day dethroned the New Day to become the new World Tag Team Champions. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh clashed with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in a title bout.

The match resulted in high-profile action, culminating in Balor pinning the champions and winning the gold alongside McDonagh. Later, Dominik Mysterio joined them for a post-match celebration on the entrance ramp.

Meanwhile, the title change has come as a surprise to many fans. In this article, we will be looking at three reasons why the Judgment Day has once again become your new World Tag Team Champion on Monday Night RAW.

#3. No plans for The New Day as Champions

WWE turned Kofi and Xavier Woods heel, making them the new World Tag Team Champions. However, soon after winning the gold, they barely defended the titles. This even made their reign one of the worst in recent times.

With WWE seemingly having no plans for The New Day to hold the tag team titles, the company might have preferred to switch the titles. This resulted in Finn Balor and JD McDonagh becoming the champions for the second time on RAW.

#2. To give The Judgment Day momentum again

The past few weeks have been rough for Judgment Day as Liv Morgan suffered a real-life injury. Later, Dominik Mysterio also dealt with minor rib issues, which led to his Intercontinental Championship match against AJ Styles at Night of Champions being canceled. Additionally, Raquel Rodriguez suffered a loss against Rhea Ripley in a Street Fight match.

With the tag team titles, WWE might plan to give some momentum to the RAW faction. Now, the villainous association's present members hold the gold.

Raquel and Roxanne Perez are the Women's Tag Team Champions and set to defend at Evolution 2. Dirty Dominik is the IC Champion, and Balor and McDonagh just won the tag titles.

#1. To stretch the storyline of the Judgment Day amid Liv Morgan's WWE absence

The injury to Liv Morgan has brought drastic changes to plans. Reports disclosed that WWE had plans to bring more turmoil within the Judgment Day, which would have led to Liv and Dom locking horns against Finn and Roxanne in a mixed tag team bout.

With Morgan's injury, the Triple H-led creative regime was forced to change its plans. The sudden title win of the tag team champions appears to be part of the altered storylines. This could be done to stretch the Judgment Day plot following Morgan's injury.

