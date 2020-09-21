12 WWE Superstars you probably didn't know were related in real life

WWE has managed to create some rather interesting on-screen relationships that appear extremely believable to the fans. However, outside the ring, several WWE Superstars are related to each other in real life.

Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas’ real-life relationship is well known, while The Hart Family also gave us some top WWE Superstars over the years. Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik are currently involved in one of the top rivalries on WWE RAW.

That’s not all, several members of the Anoa’i family have also been part of WWE over the years, and Superstars such as Roman Reigns, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Nia Jax, and Umaga are all related to one another.

However, several relationships aren’t very obvious to the WWE Universe. In this article, we will look at 12 former and current WWE Superstars who are related to one another in real life.

#5 Former WWE Superstar Aiden English is related to the late Eddie Guerrero

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Aiden English had a good stint in WWE, and he is likely to be remembered for his involvement in Rusev Day’s success. English was a part of the company for almost eight years, but WWE was forced to release him from his contract in 2020 due to budget cuts owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In late 2014, English got engaged to former professional wrestler Shaul Guerrero. For those of you who don’t know, Shaul is the daughter of Vickie Guerrero and the late Eddie Guerrero. Shaul has also competed for WWE in the past for its NXT brand. The two even tied the knot in early 2016.

Former WWE Champion Eddie was one of the finest workers in the ring, and he inspired a generation of WWE Superstars.

Advertisement

Vickie, on the other hand, will be remembered in WWE for her managerial roles and managing to draw massive heat every time she picked up a microphone. She recently signed with WWE’s rival All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

While Eddie never got a chance to meet his son-in-law as he passed away in November 2005, English has penned a beautiful tribute to his late father-in-law following his marriage to Shaul.