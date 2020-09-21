Create
12 WWE Superstars you probably didn't know were related in real life

The Bella Twins/Eddie Guerrero
The Bella Twins/Eddie Guerrero
Ali Akber
ANALYST
Modified 21 Sep 2020, 18:13 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
WWE has managed to create some rather interesting on-screen relationships that appear extremely believable to the fans. However, outside the ring, several WWE Superstars are related to each other in real life.

Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas’ real-life relationship is well known, while The Hart Family also gave us some top WWE Superstars over the years. Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik are currently involved in one of the top rivalries on WWE RAW.

That’s not all, several members of the Anoa’i family have also been part of WWE over the years, and Superstars such as Roman Reigns, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Nia Jax, and Umaga are all related to one another.

However, several relationships aren’t very obvious to the WWE Universe. In this article, we will look at 12 former and current WWE Superstars who are related to one another in real life.

#5 Former WWE Superstar Aiden English is related to the late Eddie Guerrero

View this post on Instagram

Today is always hard. I can wish so hard my dad could be here to see the strong woman I have become, meet my incredible husband, laugh with my beautiful in-law family, and see how myself, Sherilyn and mom have blossomed into steel flowers. Ready for change and warriors of life. I wish I could thank you for being so hard on me that way I have the work ethic and balls to go after what I want and not half ass my work or my life. I miss you dad. Every fucking day. But I hope you know that I feel you looking after me in the incredible men that are in my life like Victor Lara, Kris Benson and @wesrehwoldt ...thank you all for being such strong and compassionate father figures in my life. I love you all. Happy Fathers Day ❤️

A post shared by Shaul Guerrero (@shaulguerrero) on

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Aiden English had a good stint in WWE, and he is likely to be remembered for his involvement in Rusev Day’s success. English was a part of the company for almost eight years, but WWE was forced to release him from his contract in 2020 due to budget cuts owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In late 2014, English got engaged to former professional wrestler Shaul Guerrero. For those of you who don’t know, Shaul is the daughter of Vickie Guerrero and the late Eddie Guerrero. Shaul has also competed for WWE in the past for its NXT brand. The two even tied the knot in early 2016.

Former WWE Champion Eddie was one of the finest workers in the ring, and he inspired a generation of WWE Superstars.

Advertisement

Vickie, on the other hand, will be remembered in WWE for her managerial roles and managing to draw massive heat every time she picked up a microphone. She recently signed with WWE’s rival All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

View this post on Instagram

I'm not taking a selfie or snapping a picture of myself here...that's because this isn't about me. And honestly, it's not really about you. It's about what you've given me. Something you never knew you'd be doing. It's about the greatest gift I've ever had in my life. The gift you and the woman I now get to call "mom" gave me is a blessing beyond words. And that's what this is about. It's about her. She fills my day with love, laughter, joy and endless support. She sees me as I am and takes it all in with full heart - a job not always so easy. And here we are tonight in hers and your hometown to do what you spent your whole life doing to raise and support her and the family. I'm working tonight to try to do the same for her and to do the same for our future family. Here's to work. Here's to home. Here's to familia. And here's to her.

A post shared by Matt Rehwoldt (@dramakingmatt) on

While Eddie never got a chance to meet his son-in-law as he passed away in November 2005, English has penned a beautiful tribute to his late father-in-law following his marriage to Shaul.

Published 21 Sep 2020, 18:13 IST
The Undertaker Eddie Guerrero
