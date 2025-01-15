12-year WWE veteran to turn heel and dethrone Rhea Ripley for title at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the potential

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently regained the Women’s World Championship from Liv Morgan on RAW’s Netflix debut. As soon as her second title run began, opponents have already started to flood in to challenge Mami. Interestingly, there’s a possibility that Bayley could potentially rise to the top of all these challengers and dethrone Ripley at WrestleMania 41.

The Eradicator spoke to the WWE Universe for the first time after becoming the new Women’s World Champion on this week’s episode of RAW. She was interrupted by Nia Jax and shortly after, by Bayley. Notably, Jax has already defeated The Role Model to win the WWE Women’s Championship and Mami has defended her world title against The Irresistible Force at the 2024 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

During the segment, The Hugger was seen eyeing Rhea Ripley’s championship gold. Interestingly, she is the only one among the four horsewomen still working in WWE who hasn’t been defeated by The Eradicator so far.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Bayley has been in the background ever since she dropped the WWE Women’s Championship to Jax at SummerSlam 2024. She has played second fiddle to her friends on the SmackDown roster, Naomi and Michin. But, with the 2025 Royal Rumble approaching fast, there is a chance that the 12-year WWE veteran could change this pattern.

She could win the 30-woman contest for the second consecutive time. This would allow her to face Mami at WrestleMania 41 and potentially dethrone her. While this is a significant direction in which the story can take, all of this is speculation so far.

Rhea Ripley could be challenged by another one of WWE’s four horsewomen

Becky Lynch has reportedly signed a new contract with WWE once again, coming out of free agency. The Man was last seen in May 2024 when she lost a rematch for the Women’s World Championship to Liv Morgan on WWE RAW. However, she would be gunning for the top gold once again upon her return.

Expand Tweet

The Irishwoman has already clashed with Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL in a losing effort despite winning her shot at the title via the Elimination Chamber. While there is a chance that she could win the Royal Rumble, WWE could also field her as a direct challenger for Mami.

This move will also not hinder Liv Morgan’s rematch demand against Rhea Ripley, since Lynch and Morgan also have history. Moreover, if she dumps Dominik Mysterio and the three women have a Triple Threat match, it would place them in fair consideration for the title. It would be interesting to see what lies in the future for Mami.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback