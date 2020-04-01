13 Superstars who look unrecognizable from their WWE debuts

These Superstars have changed a lot since their WWE debut

One former WWE Champion made his debut at the age of 16

Jeff Hardy (L); Bray Wyatt (R)

A WWE Superstar's character or gimmick is based on their in-ring ability, what they say on the mic as well as their appearance. To get all the three right takes a while, with a lot of chopping and changing done to eventually get the right balance.

Some Superstars can do so in 6 months; others take years to find the right fit. The way a Superstar looks, from the ring attire they wear, down to the smallest change to their physical appearance, every detail matters.

Here, we take a look at 13 Superstars who look unrecognizable from their WWE debuts:

#13 Tommaso Ciampa

Ciampa back in 2005 with The Undertaker (L); the former NXT Champion now (R)

Not many know that former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa was with WWE at the start of his career between 2005 and 2007. A young Ciampa was in a segment with an icon, The Undertaker, way back in 2005, where he looks very different to the Ciampa fans are used to seeing in NXT.

He played the lawyer of Muhammad Hassan, who was then in a feud with 'Taker on SmackDown. After a run in the independent scene and then later with Ring of Honor and TNA, Ciampa returned to WWE in 2015. He has been a key part of the brand over the last five years.

#12 Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler and Chavo Guerrero (Kerwin White) (L); Ziggler now (R)

Dolph Ziggler is one of the veterans in WWE, having been with the company for over 15 years. Ziggler was signed in 2004 and debuted on WWE TV as the caddie of Chavo Guerrero, who portrayed the Kerwin White character. Ziggler was known by his real name Nick Nemeth while playing this character.

He was then a part of The Spirit Squad, before being repackaged as Dolph Ziggler in 2008. Ziggler, who has an entirely different and meaner look to him, has gone on to win several championships in WWE.

