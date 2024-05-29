13-time TNA Champion to make his WWE return after 4 years? Exploring the chances 

As WWE's Head of Creative and Chief Content Officer, Triple H has ushered WWE into one of its most successful eras. Under The Game's reign, the Stamford-based promotion has witnessed the growth it was hoping for, and the same was evident at WrestleMania 40.

While Triple H has delivered some great matches and storylines that have led to success, he also orchestrated the return of superstars like CM Punk and Andrade. Similarly, the Chief Content Officer could look to bring back another 26-year wrestling veteran: Eric Young.

After leaving WWE due to reportedly not wanting to work with Vince McMahon, Young found a home at TNA. However, now that McMahon has departed and the promotion shares working relations with TNA, The Game could bring about Eric Young's return after four years.

Many believed Young was undervalued by Vince McMahon and WWE in the former's previous run. By getting him back to the promotion, Triple H can right the wrong by giving him a mid-card title or making him compete against a prominent name in a non-title feud, which would be enjoyed by many.

Last year, Eric Young revealed that he shares a good relationship with WWE CCO and Head of Creative Triple H

After being released in 2020, Eric Young was secretly re-signed to the promotion. However, Young did not make any appearance on television during his second run. In fact, reports suggest that he asked to be released in 2023 when Vince McMahon returned to the promotion.

However, despite all the turmoil and his release, Young said that he was in touch with Triple H. During an appearance on Haus of Wrestling, Young revealed that he has a very good relationship with The Game. At the time, Young also mentioned that he spoke to the WWE CCO. The former TNA World Champion said:

"I still have a very good relationship with Hunter; I was just talking to him a couple of days ago."

You can check out some of Eric Young's work on NXT in the video below:

While the above-mentioned statement was made by Eric Young a year ago, if he is still in touch with Triple H, then it won't be surprising to see him return at some point. Young is a veteran in professional wrestling, and under HHH's creative lead, he could flourish in the Stamford-based promotion and have some great rivalries.

