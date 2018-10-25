13 WWE Superstars who have held championships on both RAW and SmackDown Live after the brand split

Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho have been champions on both the brands

WWE Creative split its roster into two by creating separate rosters for its weekly shows, RAW and SmackDown Live.

This move benefited a lot of superstars as the mid-card and the lower mid-card talent got the TV time they needed to showcase their skills.

A plethora of NXT superstars like Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre, Bayley, Alexa Bliss and Carmella have made a name for themselves performing on the main roster thanks to the brand split.

While the writers swap superstars between the two brands every year after WrestleMania, megastars like AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Finn Balor have stayed on the same brand ever since the brand split.

However, few talented superstars who were champions on their show when moved to another show maintained their performance level and went on to hold championships on the other brand as well.

Here's a list of 13 such Superstars who have held championships on both the brands since the brand split.

#1 Kevin Owens (RAW - WWE Universal Championship, SD Live - WWE United States Championship)

Kevin Owens had a lengthy reign with the Universal Championship

Former NXT champion Kevin Owens received a surprise help from Triple H during the fatal 4 way Universal Championship match on RAW.

Hunter turned on his protege Seth Rollins to help KO win his first Universal title. Owens held on the title for 188 days and was involved in title feuds with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins before he lost his title to Goldberg at Fastlane 2017.

His alliance with Chris Jericho gave numerous memorable segments to the WWE Universe during his title reign.

KO moved to SmackDown Live after the Superstar Shake-up in 2017 and was the reigning US Champion then.

He had defeated his former best friend Chris Jericho to win the title at the Grandest stage. Owens had a feud with AJ Styles for the US title, a feud which lasted nearly four months.

Kevin Owens is the only Universal Champion to have had a championship reign on the blue brand.

