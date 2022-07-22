"Screw WWE" - 14-time Champion reacts to Cody Rhodes' ESPY award-winning speech

Multi-time world champion Seth Rollins isn't happy about his former rival Cody Rhodes winning the 2022 ESPY for Best WWE Moment of the Year.

The American Nightmare won the award for his surprising return to WrestleMania 38 where he defeated The Visionary on his first night back in WWE. The two stars went on to have two more matches at WrestleMania Backlash and Hell in a Cell. The former TNT Champion tore his pectoral before their final bout and is currently out of action from the in-ring competition.

Seth Rollins recently took to Twitter to rant about Cody Rhodes' speech, and he wasn't happy with WWE or ESPN for acknowledging The American Nightmare.

"Truly…screw this guy. Screw ESPN. Screw WWE. And screw you scumbags out there who continue to overlook me, discredit me, and undermine me. None of this exists without me. For those of you who have my back, I hear you singing my song every night" - Rollins tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

The WWE Universe reacts to Seth Rollins rant about Cody Rhodes' speech

The Visionary has been portrayed as a heel for a while now. He's recently been getting some positive feedback from the WWE Universe for the work he's been putting in over the past few months. His trilogy with Edge and Cody was very well received, although he lost most of the matches.

One fan joked that Rollins should have attacked The American Nightmare at the ESPYS:

Several other fans said they'll always stick by the former WWE Champion:

Derrick @KingWWEROLLINS2 @WWERollins Always will have your back rollins your the greatest @WWERollins Always will have your back rollins your the greatest 🔥🔥🔥

Britt @brittylovesluke @WWERollins I will ALWAYS have your back!!!!! This is RIDICULOUS. YOU gave him the BEST MATCH he EVER had. Let alone at WRESTLEMANIA!!!!!! I’m tired of the disrespect toward you too King!!!!!! @WWERollins I will ALWAYS have your back!!!!! This is RIDICULOUS. YOU gave him the BEST MATCH he EVER had. Let alone at WRESTLEMANIA!!!!!! I’m tired of the disrespect toward you too King!!!!!!

Others expressed their appreciation for him:

Seth Rollins is currently scheduled to collide with Riddle at WWE SummerSlam in a one-on-one match. As for Cody, it's not known when he will return.

Would you like to see another match between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in WWE? Let us know in the comments below!

