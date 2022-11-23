WWE brings War Games to the main roster for the first time as part of their annual Survivor Series event. Four teams of men and women will step inside the structure in the hopes that several feuds will finally be put to bed.

Not only will the War Games structure take center stage, but several other matches on the card could potentially steal the show or even provide several surprises.

#5. Sasha Banks is the final woman in WWE War Games

WWE could be planning several surprises for War Games and one huge one could be the return of Sasha Banks. The former Women's Champion has been out of action for more than six months but many fans believe she could be back for Survivor Series.

Banks has never been in a War Games match and this could be her chance to steal the show once again. She would be partnering herself with Bianca Belair to help her overcome the threat of Damage CTRL for long enough to then lay down her own challenge. Banks and Belair have main-evented WrestleMania and the two women could potentially be main-eventers again in 2023.

The fifth woman is set to be announced on SmackDown, but WWE could delay the announcement until they're in Banks' hometown of Boston on Saturday night.

#4. Alexa Bliss transforms mid-match

There have been several teases regarding Alexa Bliss over the past few weeks, ever since Bray Wyatt made his WWE return. Bliss was once able to transform herself in the middle of matches and could do that again at War Games, which would help her team to victory.

This would also be a huge tease regarding the alliance between Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss, who once worked together during his first stint as The Fiend. Bliss has been lost creatively since Wyatt's release and needs to step back into a meaningful storyline.

#3. Austin Theory leaves Boston as United States Champion

Austin Theory has had quite a change of character ever since he lost his Money in the Bank contract a few weeks ago. The former NXT star has made it clear that he is no longer there to take selfies, but he means business and could prove that this weekend.

Theory steps into a match alongside Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley and it's hard to imagine that he could come out on top. It would be a huge shock if Theory was able to find a way past both men on Saturday night.

#2. Randy Orton returns, inserts himself into War Games

Randy Orton has been out of action since he was attacked by The Bloodline back in May and is reportedly struggling with a back injury. This would be the perfect place for him to make his return and ensure that he can get the revenge he deserves.

Orton could take out Ridge Holland and replace him in the match before the bell, this would allow him to be part of the match and would also mean that Orton has competed in a War Games match. The WWE veteran still needs to scratch this one off his to-do list.

#1. Bray Wyatt invades the War Games structure, attacks Roman Reigns

Bray Wyatt can always be expected to do the unexpected. Even though he isn't scheduled to be part of Survivor Series, it's hard to imagine that he won't be there. The former WWE Champion has invaded the Elimination Chamber in the past so what is stopping the lights going out and The Fiend from arriving to set up a showdown with Roman Reigns?

There are rumors that Wyatt and Reigns could be set for a showdown in early 2023 so this would be the perfect time to plant the seeds for a family vs family feud.

