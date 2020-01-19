14-Time WWE Hardcore Champion doesn't feel that Tessa Blanchard is a racist

Karan Bedi News Published Jan 19, 2020

Jan 19, 2020 IST

He knows her well enough now (Pic Source: Impact Wrestling)

While Tessa Blanchard may be under scrutiny for alleged racism and bullying, it turns out that not every wrestler feels the same way. ECW Original and former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer, on Busted Open Radio, doesn't believe that Tessa Blanchard is a racist.

Tommy Dreamer is currently serving as a producer in Impact Wrestling and even dealt with Tessa Blanchard recently at the Hard to Kill PPV. He said that she wasn't in a good place mentally and didn't really agree with some of the charges.

On the subject of the alleged racism charge, Dreamer said that he was not there, but he doubts that Tessa is racist as both her ex-boyfriend and fiance are of African-American and Mexican heritage respectively. He explained: (H/T 411 Mania)

"I was not there. I do know that there was a very physical confrontation between her and this other wrestler [Rosa] that led to a physical brawl. Sometimes, in the heat of battle, you say things that you will regret. Or, if you’re in a physical fight, you may not have a regret with that person. I know that Tessa used to date a famous wrestler who’s in WWE [Ricochet] that is African American. I know Tessa is currently engaged to Daga, who is Mexican. I do not feel that Tessa is racist."

Dreamer is basing his conclusion on his personal interactions and as well as Tessa's own history. Gail Kim, who is of Asian descent, supported Tessa by hugging her after the Hard to Kill PPV. As of right now, this story is still on-going and continues to change every day.