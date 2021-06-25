14 WWE women who have shared a ring with John Cena

John Cena is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars to ever set foot inside a WWE ring. Even though he's often away from the company for months at a time because of his acting career, it's always a big deal when he returns.

Throughout his WWE career, John Cena has faced countless superstars, with memorable feuds against the likes of CM Punk, Randy Orton and The Rock.

However, not many people will remember how many times the 16-time World Champion set foot inside a WWE ring with a member of WWE's Women's Division. Actually, he's done that plenty of times.

Here are 14 WWE women who have set foot inside a ring with or against John Cena.

#14. & #13. AJ Lee and Vickie Guerrero lead to John Cena getting demolished by Big E

On Monday Night RAW on December 17th, 2012 episode, John Cena teamed up with Vickie Guerrero to take on the team of Dolph Ziggler and AJ Lee in the main event.

Ziggler and Cena had been feuding over the Money in the Bank briefcase, and Cena had prevented Dolph from cashing in the briefcase earlier on in the night against the then World Heavyweight Champion Big Show.

Vickie Guerrero and AJ Lee were also arguing over Lee's actions at the previous Tables Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view and the Slammy award for 'Kiss of the Year'.

This led to a confrontation between all four Superstars in question in the form of a mixed tag team match between Guerrero and Cena vs Ziggler and Lee.

However, the match will mostly be remembered for the debut of Big E (Langston) on the main roster. He demolished John Cena at the behest of AJ Lee.

