14-year veteran to return after 158 days to cost Seth Rollins his World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2023? Massive swerve explored 

Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor in a one-on-one contest at SummerSlam 2023. However, things may not end well for The Visionary in the clash, as he could lose his title to Balor due to interference from Bray Wyatt.

As you may know, Wyatt has been off WWE programming since the February 27, 2023, edition of RAW, where he appeared in a pre-taped segment. However, a recent report has suggested that Wyatt could return to the Stamford-based promotion during one of the main events of SummerSlam.

With Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor being one of three headliners planned for The Biggest Party of the Summer, the odds of Bray Wyatt making his return during the title bout can't be ruled out.

If that is indeed the case, the 14-year wrestling veteran could target Rollins at the premium live event. For those unaware, The Eater of Worlds and the current World Heavyweight Champion share quite a history. The duo's infamous Hell in a Cell clash in 2019 is still fresh in most fans' memory.

Given Rollins and Wyatt's history as rivals, the creative team could reignite their feud following The Eater of Worlds' potential comeback at The Biggest Party of the Summer. WWE could have Wyatt make his presence felt during Rollins' encounter to cost him his title.

This potential angle would not only act as an apt explanation for The Visionary's loss but also lay the foundation for a mouthwatering feud between Rollins and The Eater of Worlds.

Seth Rollins would love to have "another crack" at Bray Wyatt

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Seth Rollins revealed that he would be interested in reigniting his feud with Bray Wyatt.

The Visionary discussed The Eater of Worlds in depth during the conversation before praising him for his creative mind.

"I would love to have another crack at working with Windham Rotunda. He’s an incredible talent. Just a mind for the industry and for stories and characters that’s very unique, that not a lot of people in our business — past, present, or future — think about things on the level that he does. So I would love to have another crack at working with him. I think we could do something extremely special, whether that’s with The Fiend character or not. Who knows."

While it will be interesting to see what the creative team has in store for Bray Wyatt following his comeback, a potential feud against Seth Rollins would undoubtedly be a blockbuster affair.

Do you think Bray Wyatt will return at SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

