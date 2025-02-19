14-year WWE veteran to make return and cost Seth Rollins the Elimination Chamber match? Exploring the potential

Seth Rollins is all geared up to win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match at the upcoming premium live event and march on to the main event of WrestleMania 41. However, The Visionary also has unfinished business with certain other stars in the company, and that might hurt him eventually on the big day.

Roman Reigns is still not done with Seth Rollins. Rollins knows that if there's another big rival of his in WWE apart from CM Punk, it's his former Shield brother, Reigns. The former Big Dog has been out of action since Royal Rumble, thanks to two brutal Stomps from Seth Rollins.

It was reported that the OTC might be away for a significant period without much information on the nature of his injury. Still, it is believed by most fans that Reigns will return before WrestleMania 41. And what could be better than returning at a big event and hitting his rival at a place where it hurts the most?

The former WWE Champion can make a stunning return at the Elimination Chamber PLE in the final moments of the men's Chamber match only to attack Seth Rollins. This would be the perfect revenge for Reigns who has still not settled his scores with his former Shield partner. Besides, this could also be similar to what Shawn Michaels did to The Undertaker at Elimination Chamber in 2010.

The Heartbreak Kid broke through the ring in the middle of the match and gave a Sweet Chin Music to The Phenom costing him the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. It was Michaels' way to persuade The Deadman to face him in one more WrestleMania match. Similarly, Roman Reigns can cost Seth Rollins the match and the two could go head-to-head in a major match at WrestleMania 41.

Roman Reigns to clash against Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 41?

By taking out Seth Rollins in the Elimination Chamber and costing him his WrestleMania main event opportunity, Roman Reigns could set up a potential clash against The Visionary at WrestleMania 41.

Even though the two have clashed multiple times in the last decade, it could still be a big battle between them, with a face Roman Reigns facing a heel Rollins. The seeds of their rivalry were sown last year at WrestleMania 40 when the OTC took out Rollins with a steel chair to his back rather than focus on his opponent on the night, Cody Rhodes.

When Rollins went after Reigns at Royal Rumble, it was clear that WWE was planning for this feud. Thereby, a clash between Reigns and Rollins seems inevitable at WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen if Roman will return at the Elimination Chamber PLE next month.

