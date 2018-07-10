15 Best WWE Debuts of All Time (Part 2, 10-6)

Lesnar's debut made it to the list at #12

And we are back with the second part of this series of 15 Best WWE Debuts of all time, which will feature the next 5 best debuts by WWE superstars in the company's over 50-year history.

Making an influential debut is the first step to a successful career, and every wrestler wishes to have one of their first day at work. But only a selected few, get to successfully fulfil their wish and enthral the fans on their first day.

The first part, which had five superstar debuts that were the best behind the top 10, featured the likes of Brock Lesnar and Finn Balor, among other memorable debuts. Who will follow these superstars in this list? Let's find out. Here are the next 5 debuts in this list of 15 best WWE Debuts of all time.

#10 Undertaker (1990)

It doesn't matter if you are a new fan of the WWE, an ardent fan of WWE or someone who last watched it back during the Attitude Era, there is a very good chance that you know, or at least have heard, about The Undertaker.

Inarguably the most iconic and recognizable figure in the history of WWE, the Undertaker has been the cornerstone of WWE programming for the better part of the last 30 years, and it all began with that spine-chilling first appearance back at Survivor Series 1990.

Joining the Million Dollar Team as their mystery partner, The Undertaker's walk down the aisle left everyone in attendance in awe. He was the first WWE character that was both big and had a dark aura around him.

After a successful debut where he eliminated two superstars of the opposition team, Undertaker went on to have a dominating run which culminated with a victory over Hulk Hogan a year later for the WWE title, and the rest, as we all know, is history.