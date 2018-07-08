15 Best WWE Debuts of All Time (Part 1)

This is another grand main roster debut in making.

First Impression says a lot in the professional wrestling industry. It is how a performer acts or performs on his first night that gets the fans to either cheer for them or just boo them straight into the abyss.

Professional wrestling fans, like me, are maniacs when it comes to the response that we give to the performers in the ring, and it makes a lot of difference in the lives and career of the wrestlers as well.

This makes making an instant stunning first impression an even tough job for a newcomer. With the onset of a whole new generation of Indie wrestlers on the WWE scene in recent times, we have seen a plenty of grand WWE debuts in the past 2-3 years. However, only a few managed to set the wrestling world on fire on their very first day in the decades-long history of WWE.

Here is the Part 1 of the list of 15 best WWE debuts of all time.

Note:- This list is based on the surprise elements of the debut and the immediate impact that the arrival of that superstar on the WWE scene.

#15 Bayley (2016)

O Dear Lord, How badly has Bayley fallen from grace since that twin debut on the main roster back in 2016.

In my true opinion, it won't be wrong to call the reaction that the Hugger got on both occasions as two of the loudest ovations ever generated by a female WWE superstar.

While her first arrival at Battleground was a feel-good moment that started the show on a high note, it was a one-off appearance and can't be regarded as an actual debut.

Her actual debut a month later, however, was equally impressive as she directly targeted the Women's Champion Charlotte.

She developed into the biggest female superstar on Raw in the next eight months, ending Charlotte's pay per view streak and even successfully defending the title at 'Mania 33.

Wow, that does feel like a long time ago, especially when one takes into consideration how she was booked in the subsequent months. Even then, Bayley's debut was easily one of the best WWE moment from 2016.