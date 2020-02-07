15-time Champion says he barely talks with WWE EVP Triple H

Triple H

NXT GM William Regal recently appeared on the latest edition of Inside The Ropes. Regal opened up on his relationship with WWE EVP Triple H and revealed that the duo don't talk much.

“It’s a weird thing that we have. We barely talk. There will be people - we’re closer than, you can’t even say friends or whatever it is. There’s a different bond between us that’s hard to explain and he knows it as well so... he’s got people he’ll say are his best friends and Robbie Brookside is my best friend. I don’t have to know what he’s thinking and he’s so far advanced on my thinking which is why I sit like a little pup because I go, ‘I would’ve never thought of that in a million years or thought that was possible.”

Regal is one of the most respected veterans in the business, and took on the role of NXT's General Manager back in 2014. Regal worked for WCW for the better part of the 90s and made his way to WWE shortly before WCW folded.

He has won multiple titles during his WWE stint, including the Hardcore Championship and the European title. Having extensive knowledge of the business, Regal has proven himself to be a crucial asset to WWE, especially when it comes to developing future stars down in developmental.