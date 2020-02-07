Four-time WWE Champion was in a dark place after WrestleMania match against Eddie Guerrero

Eddie Guerrero

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently posted a picture on his official Instagram handle, featuring his WWE Championship match against the late Eddie Guerrero at WrestleMania 20.

The Olympic gold medalist stated that the Belly to Belly Suplex highlighted in the picture contributed to him breaking his neck for the fourth time in his career.

Angle then recalled being on the sideline for several months following the match. He further stated that he was in a dark place at the time, and made a bunch of bad decisions that he regrets.

Angle finished off the post on a high note and said that he's stronger than ever. Check out the heartfelt post below:

Angle had defeated John Cena and Big Show at No Way Out 2004 to bag the opportunity to wrestle Eddie for the top title at WrestleMania 20.

He lost the match and went on to take time off from active competition for the next six months or so. During his hiatus from the ring, Angle took on the role of SmackDown's General Manager.

Angle reignited his rivalry with Eddie following his return, and defeated the former WWE Champion at SummerSlam 2004.