15 WWE Breaking Ground stars: What happened next (2015 to 2020)

In 2015, WWE Network series Breaking Ground gave fans a glimpse at what life is really like for the up-and-coming Superstars at WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The finale of the 10-part series focused on Bayley and Sasha Banks as they prepared to face each other at WWE NXT TakeOver: Respect, while the other episodes followed the likes of Baron Corbin and Tough Enough winner Josh Bredl, as they adjusted to life as future WWE Superstars.

Many of the men and women who appeared on Breaking Ground have gone on to have successful careers in WWE, but others have not been so fortunate.

In this article, let’s take a look at 15 WWE stars from the Breaking Ground series, to find out what happened next in their WWE careers.

#15 Lacey Evans (current WWE Superstar)

The Breaking Ground series showed lots of interesting behind-the-scenes footage at WWE’s Performance Center, including Lacey Evans’ WWE tryout video.

Then known by her real name, Macey Estrella, Evans impressed the higher-ups in WWE NXT by cutting an emotional promo about her father’s drug overdose and her determination to succeed in life.

Five years on, Evans has now been part of WWE’s main roster since December 2018.

#14 Otis (current WWE Superstar)

While Lacey Evans showed a serious side to her personality at her WWE tryout, Otis took a completely different approach.

Asked during the tryout whether he could dance, the future Heavy Machinery member performed the worm – now known as The Caterpillar – in front of WWE NXT officials.

Now a member of the WWE SmackDown roster, the biggest moment of Otis’ WWE career so far came in May 2020 when he won the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

#13 Josh Bredl

William Regal gave Josh Bredl advice during Breaking Ground

Josh Bredl (aka The Yeti) won the 2015 series of Tough Enough.

The Breaking Ground cameras followed the rookie during his first few weeks at the Performance Center.

Bredl received a new ring name, Bronson Matthews, and competed at NXT live events in 2016. However, he received his release from the company in November 2017.