16 WWE Superstars who have not wrestled on WWE TV for more than a month

Over a dozen of WWE's wrestlers have been missing in action for more than a month. Find out who hasn't wrestled in 30 days or longer.

09 Aug 2017

He's not here to show the world lately, is he?

In WWE, when you're not on television and pay-per-views, it's very easy to be forgotten about.

The longer this goes on, the worse it is for someone's career, as there are mostly three reasons why someone would be off TV for several weeks or longer.

At best, this is because the wrestler is busy filming a movie or doing other promotional work that WWE will reward them for later down the road when they're ready to return. This is the only reasoning that has a positive yield, while the other two are awful.

Sometimes, it's because a Superstar is injured or otherwise incapacitated and unable to perform. When that happens, WWE will once in a while find a way to utilize them in other roles just to keep them on screen.

The worst case scenario is when nothing is preventing them from wrestling, but the writing staff feels it would be a waste of time to invest in them.

The phrase "creative has nothing for you" can be a death knell to performers who sit on the shelves for too long and are unable to get back in good graces as they aren't given an opportunity to showcase their skills on a bigger platform than just the house shows.

Currently, there are several wrestlers in WWE who have not competed in the ring in over 30 days, for various reasons. Let's take a look at who those men and women are.

The Colons

The Not So Shining Stars

Both Primo and Epico Colon have been out of action for quite some time, although they don't have exactly the same situation going on.

Primo's last match was on the pre-show for Money in the Bank on June 18th where he and Epico lost to The Hype Bros.

Following that, he suffered an injury and has been healing from that setback, while Epico has remained healthy.

Since Primo has been out of action, there's been less for Epico to do as a singles performer and his last appearance on SmackDown was the Independence Day Battle Royal to determine the No. 1 contender to the United States Championship, which was on July 4th.