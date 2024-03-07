16-time champion to leave AEW and cost Randy Orton at WrestleMania 40? Exploring an unexpected WWE return

The match card of WWE WrestleMania 40 will seemingly feature Randy Orton in some capacity after his outstanding performance in the Elimination Chamber match.

Randy Orton almost fooled the fans into thinking he got injured during the 2024 Elimination Chamber match. Thankfully, that wasn't the case as he surprisingly hit an RKO to Drew McIntyre. He later got eliminated thanks to Logan Paul's devastating sucker punch, with Drew picking up the win. From the looks of it, he may challenge for the United States Championship at WWE WrestleMania 40.

If the company wants to keep the championship on Logan Paul for a longer time without making the veteran look weak, a ghost from The Viper's past, Matt Hardy, could return on The Grandest Stage of Them All to ensure The Maverick retains the prestigious title.

Matt Hardy's AEW contract will reportedly end this month, meaning he may be a free agent in April, just in time for WWE WrestleMania XL. We should note that Orton had brutally assaulted him during his last appearance at Titanland back in 2020. His return will make perfect sense if he tries to avenge the assault by his former rival, thereby costing him the coveted United States Championship at The Show of Shows.

While this will be an elite way to continue the storyline after years, it is just speculation for now and nothing is yet confirmed.

What else could Randy Orton do at WWE WrestleMania 40?

As noted above, The Legend Killer could battle Logan Paul for the United States Championship at WWE WrestleMania 40. However, it doesn't necessarily have to be a singles match. Kevin Owens continues to have beef with Logan Paul and might just get added to the mix. There is also a chance of LA Knight and AJ Styles getting added to the match.

There is yet another intriguing option that WWE might explore, however unlikely, Randy Orton could enter The Showcase of The Immortals as the United States Champion if his one-on-one match against Paul happens just prior to the company's flagship event. We're still almost a month away from WrestleMania XL. Who knows? The actual plans might turn out to be something fans aren't anticipating at all!

Do you think Randy Orton will become the United States Champion at Philadelphia? Discuss!

