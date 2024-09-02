16-time champion to return and attack Bronson Reed on WWE RAW tonight? Analyzing the chances

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW is set to be a thrilling affair. The Stamford-based promotion has already announced multiple matches and segments for tonight's edition of the flagship show.

The Intercontinental Championship Number One Contender's tournament will resume tonight, with Sheamus, Bronson Reed, and Ludwig Kaiser set to compete in a Triple Threat Match. However, there is a possibility that Seth Rollins could return to the red brand tonight and launch an attack on The King of Monsters.

The Visionary is a two-time WWE Champion, a one-time World Heavyweight Champion, a two-time Universal Champion, a one-time NXT Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, a two-time US Champion, and a six-time RAW Tag Team Champion.

For those unaware, Bronson Reed destroyed Seth Rollins on the August 5, 2024, episode of RAW. The Australian beast nailed six Tsunamis on The Architect, and the latter has been absent from TV since then. However, The Messiah could return on tonight's edition of the Monday Night Show and take his revenge by attacking the former WWE NXT North American Champion during the Triple Threat Match.

Alternatively, another angle could involve Seth ambushing the 36-year-old star backstage or during the latter's entrance ahead of the Triple Threat Match. This would deal a significant blow to Reed before the match, potentially handing him a major disadvantage.

However, the angle is purely speculative at this point. It will be interesting to see how things unfold tonight.

What if Seth Rollins destroys Bronson Reed on tonight's episode of WWE RAW?

If the above scenario materializes and Seth Rollins attacks Bronson Reed on tonight's WWE RAW, the creative team could book a match between them at the Bad Blood Premium Live Event, which is set to take place in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 5, 2024.

Additionally, the Triple H-led creative team could extend this feud over the coming months and potentially set up a trilogy of matches for future shows. This trilogy angle will also aid WWE in elevating Reed's status as a singles star on the red brand.

It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led promotion has in store for Bronson Reed in the coming days.

