16-time champion reveals he would have taken a Tombstone in a Boneyard match

This retired legend says that he still has what it takes to pull off a Boneyard match.

He also said that he would be willing to take a Tombstone.

The Undertaker and AJ Styles face off in a Boneyard match

AJ Styles faced The Undertaker in the first-ever Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36. The match earned rave reviews from both fans and current and former WWE Superstars. One wrestling legend who was a massive fan of the match was 16-time world champion, Ric Flair. Flair spoke to the Wrestling Inc Daily podcast and said he loved the Boneyard match. Flair revealed that he was so thrilled with the match that he even texted The Undertaker afterward saying that he had done it again.

With the Boneyard match pre-taped and heavily edited, Ric Flair was asked if he thought he could pull off a Boneyard match himself. Flair said that he could and added that he would have also taken a Tombstone. Here's what Ric Flair had to say:

Of course, I could, but why won't you run that by the WWE? I don't think that's gonna happen. I would have taken the damn tombstone in that match; I just wanted to run in as the ghost of the past. H/T: WINC

Flair also gave his thoughts on the Firefly Fun House match between John Cena and Bray Wyatt. That match also followed the cinematic feel of the Boneyard match although it was more entertainment than wrestling. Some fans have criticized the match for this aspect and Flair also had a word to say about the criticism:

They improvised and said, 'We can go out there and have a match. Or, we can go out there and entertain.' People are knocking it because Wyatt is so entertaining now and I think he's one of the most talented guys in the company. Everybody wanted him and John to have a world-class match, but they decided to give them more entertainment than wrestling. And they did. H/T: WINC

The Firefly Fun House match saw Wyatt and Cena go over eras of Cena's career from his debut on SmackDown to his rapper gimmick. We also took a look at Cena beating Wyatt at WrestleMania 30, a match which many fans thought that Wyatt should have won. We also got a segment with Wyatt and Cena in WCW.

Flair was a massive fan of both the Boneyard match and the Firefly Fun House match. He added that he'd also loved the NXT Women's Championship match between Rhea Ripley and his daughter Charlotte Flair. Charlotte eventually won that match after forcing Ripley to tap out.