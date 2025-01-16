16-time WWE champion to make a shock appearance at Saturday Night's Main Event? Potential surprise explored

A 16-time WWE champion might make a shocking appearance at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25, 2025. The superstar is Shawn Michaels. The marquee event will take place at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, which holds prominence for The Heartbreak Kid.

Although Michaels was born in Chandler, Arizona, he spent much of his childhood in San Antonio, which is considered his hometown. Since SNME will take place in his city, WWE CCO Triple H can ask his best friend Shawn Michaels to open the show with a grand introduction.

Michaels is the current Senior Vice President of Talent Development and Creative. He oversees various aspects of the NXT brand. He rarely appears on TV and is mostly seen backstage at the black and silver brand.

Shawn Michaels, however, is not expected to participate in any storyline or return to in-ring competition at SNME. The Hall of Famer had hung up his boots at WrestleMania 26 (2010) after losing to The Undertaker.

He did make a return in 2018, which was a forgettable outing in a tag team match with Triple H against The Undertaker and Kane at Super Show-Down in Saudi Arabia 2018. The match was poorly executed, with several botches from all four superstars. Since then, the three-time WWE Champion has not returned to the squared circle.

Shawn Michaels opens up on potential WWE in-ring return

Since retirements in wrestling are always taken with a pinch of salt, fans wonder if the Heartbreak Kid will ever return to the ring for a special match. However, Michaels has given a definite answer.

In an interview with Penn Live, he said he is done with his wrestling career and is mostly comfortable behind the scenes.

"I am. Yes, I am done myself in the ring. Absolutely. Yes, sir. I'm very comfortable being behind the scenes," Michaels said. [H/T: Newsweek]

Since Michaels is also the creative force at NXT and is responsible for training wrestlers for the main roster, it is unlikely that he would return even for one match.

"I really want to have the opportunity to supply those same dreams and aspirations for the young men and women that come through our doors at the Performance Center in NXT," he said.

Therefore, his show at WrestleMania 26 against The Deadman can be considered his last match in WWE. Fans will, however, be excited to witness The Show Stopper for a special appearance at SNME on January 25, 2025.

