16-time WWE champion to return at WWE Royal Rumble 2024? He hopes he can!

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is just a few weeks away, and fans are hyped up for potential returns. A 16-time champion hopes to make a comeback at the event.

The Road to WrestleMania 40 will begin at WWE Royal Rumble 2024. The Men's Rumble will feature 30 Superstars, including confirmed names like CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Bobby Lashley. While the winner of the match will seemingly headline The Show of Shows, a returning superstar could appear during the battle and start his road to WrestleMania.

This Superstar is none other than 16-time champion Rey Mysterio, who has been out for a while after suffering a knee injury. He recently spoke on the Bakers Banerting Podcast and expressed his hopes to return for the upcoming Premium Live Event.

"I’m really working hard on my physical therapy. I just had knee surgery, thanks to Santos Escobar, and his time will come eventually. I do hope that I can return for the Rumble, if not shortly after that. I am working very hard to make my return as soon as possible," said Mysterio. (H/T Ringside News)

Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar could be a part of the Men's Rumble, and one could potentially eliminate the other to continue the storyline. The much-awaited battle between the two sides could happen at WrestleMania 40.

Rey Mysterio expressed his most stood-out moment from 2023 ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2024, the legendary luchador recently appeared in an interview during a WWE SmackDown episode where he shared the moment that stood out the most from his stint in 2023.

He expressed that getting betrayed by Santos Escobar was the most unfortunate yet unforgettable memory from 2023.

"Oh, come on. That's a very easy question to answer. Unfortunately what Santos did to me but at the same time, it's something that's occurred to me several times throughout my longevity of being in the WWE. For some reason, I keep on picking the wrong partners. But things will be told when the time is right," said Rey Mysterio.

The rivalry between the two SmackDown stars will seemingly continue at Royal Rumble, and the match at the Grandest Stage of Them All will be remembered for years.