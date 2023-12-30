Rey Mysterio opens up on unfortunate moment in 2023 that stands out for him the most

WWE star and Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio recently spoke about being betrayed by his protégé Santos Escobar.

Rey and Santos had a falling out after WWE Crown Jewel. Carlito showed Mysterio a clip from his match against Logan Paul at the event in Saudi Arabia, where Santos seemed to deliberately leave the brass knuckles in the ring, which Logan used on Rey to pick up the win. Escobar was irate with these accusations and finally turned on his former mentor and the rest of LWO.

During this week's episode of SmackDown, the legendary luchador appeared for an interview. He mentioned that the time Escobar betrayed him is the biggest memory that stands out for him this year. He acknowledged that this has happened to him in the past with other partners as well, and he will bounce back stronger.

"Oh, come on. That's a very easy question to answer. Unfortunately what Santos did to me but at the same time, it's something that's occurred to me several times throughout my longevity of being in the WWE. For some reason, I keep on picking the wrong partners. But things will be told when the time is right."

Rey Mysterio shared an update on his injury

During the same interview, Rey Mysterio also mentioned that he was recovering well after his knee surgery. He stated that he was relaxed after the surgery and was excited to be back in the ring soon.

"Recovery is going great. I'm looking forward to coming back and taking care of business."

Since Rey was sidelined, Santos Escobar has found some new allies in Angel and Humberto. It will be interesting to see how the Hall of Famer deals with Escobar once he is back in action.

