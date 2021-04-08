16 WWE Superstars on the WrestleMania 37 card who are yet to win a match at the PPV

WrestleMania is that time of the year when every WWE Superstar looks to tie up his or her boots and give the fans a grand spectacle in the form of his/her match. Over the years, WrestleMania has seen many WWE Superstars make their way to the ring but unable to pick up a win. This year, at WrestleMania 37, many superstars may look to pick up their very first win on the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

#16 & #15 Bad Bunny and Damian Priest

Bad Bunny and Damien Priest will be in tag team action

Bad Bunny made his WWE debut earlier this year at the Royal Rumble PPV and has been consistently featured on WWE programming ever since. In his WWE debut, the Puerto Rican rapper picked a fight with The Miz and John Morrison. He will be teaming up with Damian Priest to take on the team of The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. In the WWE, Bad Bunny has won the 24/7 Championship and will be looking for nothing less than a win at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Bad Bunny's partner for the night, Damian Priest, is no stranger to wrestling. He has performed in ROH and NJPW and made his way to WWE's NXT in 2018. In NXT, Priest won the North American Championship before making his way to WWE RAW. Since his debut on WWE RAW, Damian Priest has sided with Bad Bunny as the two Puerto Rican stars look to beat The Miz and Morrison at WrestleMania 37.

#14 Riddle defends the US Title at WrestleMania 37

A WWE Superstar who will be making his WrestleMania debut this year is Riddle. The Ultimate Bro will be seen in action as he defends his United States Championship against The Celtic Warrior, Sheamus. Riddle and Sheamus have pushed each other to their limits in the past and one can expect nothing less from their clash at WrestleMania.

#13 Tamina

Advertisement

Will Tamina become one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions?

At WrestleMania 37, Tamina will be teaming up with Natalya in a Tag Team Turmoil Match. The winner of the four-way Tag Team Turmoil Match will challenge the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on Night 2 of WrestleMania 37. Both Tamina and Natalya have never won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in the past. Will this be their year?

1 / 4 NEXT